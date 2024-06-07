Putin’s SPIEF plenary session speech lasts one hour

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) lasted exactly one hour, one of his longest ever at SPIEF.

In his speech, the Russian leader outlined nine global structural changes that the authorities will actively and purposely support by pooling financial, human, and organizational resources around them at the federal, regional, and municipal levels. Putin consistently outlined all the innovations that relate to global trade, the labor market, the digital platform revolution, saturation of the economy with modern technologies and innovations, strengthening the role of small and medium-sized businesses, unveiling the potential of Russia's regions, growth of the population's income, etc.

In recent years, the president's statements at SPIEF have not only been in the spotlight of the entire world community, but have also broken records for duration. Last year Putin delivered an unprecedentedly long speech that lasted one hour and 19 minutes. In 2022, the president's speech was one hour and 14 minutes long. Before that, his longest addresses were a 49-minute speech at the forum in 2012 and a 45-minute speech at SPIEF-2021.

The average length of Putin’s speeches at SPIEF over recent years is about half an hour. This is how long his speeches in 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 lasted. His shortest speeches, lasting about 20 minutes, came at the forums in 2018 and 2017. SPIEF did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and related health and epidemiologic restrictions.