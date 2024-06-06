Russian Export Center to open offices in five more countries in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) plans to open representative offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil in 2024 for creating more comfortable conditions for business operations on the markets of those countries, REC Chief Executive Veronika Nikishina told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are trying to expand our geography so that businesses could have more comfortable conditions for operations in countries that they are not so familiar with. For example, REC Group has 13 own representative offices abroad (in China, the UAE, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan). This year we plan to expand the chain of offices in the Middle East, as well as in Africa and South America, in five prior countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil," she said.

The expansion of the REC chain abroad will allow increasing the number of deals concluded and the scale of support on new promising markets of backbone countries, Nikishina said, adding that it would also strengthen Russia’s presence in regions important for the country.

