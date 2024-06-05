Avtovaz to discontinue Lada Granta cars in next five years — company’s CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to discontinue its Lada Granta car model in the next five years, company president Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"We believe that this will happen on average over a five-year period, starting next year," Sokolov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Avtovaz unveiled its new Lada Iskra model at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The start of production of the new product is scheduled for early 2025. In the Avtovaz model range, the Iskra will be placed between the Lada Granta and the flagship Lada Vesta.

