Bank of Russia found more than 5,700 pyramid schemes in 2023

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia found more than 5,700 pyramid schemes and illegal financial service providers in 2023, the regulator said.

"In 2023, the regulator detected 15.5% more pyramid schemes and illegal providers than a year earlier. Compared to 2022, 46% more pyramid schemes were found, and 9% more illegal lenders. The pool of illegal securities market players declined by almost 30% at the same time," the Central Bank said.

Almost all pyramid schemes and illegal brokers offered investments in internal tokens or accepted cryptocurrency contributions, the Bank of Russia noted.