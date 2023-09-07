Russia, Cuba discuss building new power generation facilities — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba are holding discussions on the construction of new power generation facilities in the island nation and upgrading Cuba’s existing power installations, the Russian Energy Ministry said after a working meeting between Russian Deputy Energy Minister Evgeny Grabchak and Cuban Minister of Energy and Mining Industry Vicente Antonio de la O Levy.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including issues pertaining to oil production.

"The electric power sector plays a decisive role in the economy of the Republic of Cuba and should become the basis for development of all sectors, including fuel and energy," the deputy minister said, as cited by the ministry.