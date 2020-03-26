Russian officials confirm that UAE approved five outgoing flights to Russia

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency have confirmed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) approved five flights from Dubai to Russia, the Russian Ministry of Transport informed on Twitter. The Federal Air Transport Agency has confirmed this information to TASS.

"Five Russian air carriers have received the approval of UAE officials on operating outgoing flights," the agency noted.

The flights will be operated by Aeroflot, Fly, Pobeda, S7 and Pegas Fly.