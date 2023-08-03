RusHydro interested in geothermal projects in Africa — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The African continent has prospects of becoming the global leader in exploring and using its geothermal potential, Deputy CEO of the Russian energy company RusHydro Sergey Machekhin told TASS in an interview.

"Exploration and development of the geothermal potential is one more area of our active operations in Africa. Geothermal plants are the green energy and the African continent can become a global leader in comprehensive use and development of the geothermal potential. These are Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia," the executive said.

The RusHydro’s portfolio includes geothermal power plants in Kamchatka, Machekhin said. "We offer operating technologies available with us to African partners," he added.