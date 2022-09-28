EU MP’s remark on Nord Stream 2 can be viewed as statement on terror attack – diplomat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, believes that a statement by Poland’s former foreign minister, who thanked the United States for damage done to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, can be viewed as an official statement on this being a terror attack.

"Ex Polish FM, now European MP Radek Sikorski has thanked the US <…> for today's incident at the Russian gas pipeline (Nord Stream 2). Is it an official statement on this being a terrorist attack?" Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Earlier, three leaks were discovered at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines within hours of each other. The first of them was detected at Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm. Afterward, two leaks were detected at Nord Stream. The Danish energy agency reported that a large amount of gas leaked into the sea. Planes and ships are ordered to keep at least five nautical miles away from the site of the incidents.

Swedish seismologists later said they had registered two explosions along the pipeline routes on Monday.