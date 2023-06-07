Water that flooded Novaya Kakhovka after dam incident continues to recede — authorities

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, June 7. /TASS/. Waters that flooded the city of Novaya Kakhovka following the burst of the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson Region continued to recede in the early hours of Wednesday, the local administration said on its Telegram channel.

"Water levels started to subside in the previously flooded streets of Novaya Kakhovka," the administration of the Novaya Kakhovka city district said.

The district’s response center told TASS that the water level declined by 35mm. The same figure was voiced by Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev shortly after.

In his words, more than 900 people were evacuated from flooded zones on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The gate valves of the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, causing water to pour out uncontrollably.

As of now, the water level in Novaya Kakhovka has risen to above 12 meters. Fourteen settlements have been flooded and up to 80 are at risk of being inundated. People are being evacuated from neighboring settlements. However, according to local authorities, large-scale evacuations are not necessary. Farmlands along the Dnieper have been washed away. There is a risk of the drying out of the North Crimean Canal, which feeds water to Crimea.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear all the responsibility for the consequences.