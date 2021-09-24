Russia, Mongolia kick off Selenga 2021 counter-terror drills

DOYTYM AN PROVING GROUND /Mongolia/, September 24. /TASS/. Russian and Mongolian troops began joint counter-terror drills at the Doytym An practice range in Mongolia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"A ceremony was held at the Doytym An proving ground in Mongolia to open the Selenga 2021 joint Russian-Mongolian military exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

The joint Russian-Mongolian drills are focused on fighting international terrorism, the Defense Ministry stressed.

"This year, the international exercise involves the personnel of a motorized infantry formation of the Eastern Military District’s combined arms army stationed in the Republic of Buryatia and units of the armed forces of Mongolia numbering about 1,400 service members and over 200 items of military hardware," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills are being held in the run-up to the centenary of setting up the Mongolian armed forces and ahead of the 100th jubilee of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and the republic.