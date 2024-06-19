Russia’s Severnoye design bureau features five export ship models at Kronshtadt naval show

KRONSHTADT, June 19. /TASS/. The Severnoye design bureau features five ship models in export configurations at the International Maritime Defense Show ‘Fleet 2024’ that has begun its work in Kronshtadt, the design bureau told TASS at its display stand on Wednesday.

"Traditionally, the bureau features advanced innovations in military shipbuilding geared to potential foreign customers. In particular, it will showcase the Project 22356 export version of a multipurpose frigate," the design bureau said.

The Severnoye design bureau will also showcase the upgraded version of the Project 11356 frigate, the Project 21810 medium amphibious assault ship, the Project 22500 guard ship and the Project 22460E patrol ship, it specified.

"A unique feature of all the projects of the design bureau is a flexible possibility to adapt them to the requirements of a particular customer. Each ship is a baseline modular platform that allows for designing the installation of any armament and technical capabilities on it, depending on the objectives that a potential buyer defines for the ship," the design bureau said.

The Severnoye design bureau is a leading world-class design bureau that designs basic types of surface ships. The design bureau was founded in 1946. For the almost 80-year history of the enterprise’s existence, more than 550 ships and vessels of various categories have been built using the design bureau’s projects. The Project 22356 multipurpose frigate is an export version of the Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov. These ships are serial-produced for the Russian Navy and carry Kalibr-NK cruise and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

The Project 22160 blue-water patrol ship is the first Russian ship based on the modular armament concept. Initially, these ships were designed for the Russian Navy.

International Maritime Defense Show 'Fleet 2024'

The International Maritime Defense Show is running for the 12th time and for the second time it is held on a new site, on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center in the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster in Kronshtadt. The naval show will run on June 19-23.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the International Maritime Defense Show 'Fleet 2024.'