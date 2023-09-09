Russian artillerymen disrupt Ukrainian rotation in Krasny Liman with howitzer fire

MOSCOW, 9 September. /TASS/. The servicemen of the D-20 howitzer artillery units have destroyed the enemy's reserves with accurate fire and disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian servicemen in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

The ministry said that during the combat operations, the unmanned aerial vehicles of the group revealed the active movement and rotation of enemy servicemen at positions. The coordinates were transferred to the artillery units. In a few minutes, the artillerymen aimed their guns at the target and fired several accurate shots at the enemy units. The correction of the fire was carried out in real time, which made it possible to destroy the enemy as effectively as possible, depriving it of the opportunity to compensate for the combat losses, the ministry added.

A senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said that the military hit an enemy fighting vehicle, an American M777 howitzer, and also worked on a Polish Krab howitzer.