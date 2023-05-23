Russia’s top security official meets with peers from Laos, Brunei, Burundi, Philippines

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has held bilateral talks with several foreign counterparts who are visiting Russia to attend the 11th International Meeting of High-Level Officials Responsible for Security Issues.

The Russian Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday that Patrushev’s "conversation with Ildephonse Habarurema, general administrator of Burundi's National Intelligence Service, was focused on food security issues."

Patrushev discussed the situation in the Asia-Pacific region with Nestor Herico, deputy director general of the Philippines’ National Security Council, and Haji Sabtu, deputy minister in the Office of the Prime Minister of Brunei Darussalam.

"Issues pertaining to interaction between the law enforcement agencies of Russia and Laos were touched upon at a meeting with Laotian Deputy Minister of Public Security Kongthong Phongvichith," the Russian Security Council added.