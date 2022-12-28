Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov ready for combat service — Northern Fleet

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has completed preparations for active duty, the press service of the Northern Fleet told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov under the command of Captain 1st Rank Igor Krokhmal completed preparations for a long-distance cruise. The final stage of the preparations was exercised during a control sortie to the Northern Fleet’s combat testing grounds in the Barents Sea during which the ship’s crew was fulfilling tasks over several days," the press service reported.

On December 21, at the Defense Ministry’s board session, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the frigate armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles would enter service in January 2023. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu added that the frigate was getting ready for a long-range combat mission.