US plans to deploy additional troops to Romania, Poland, Germany soon — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. The US plans to deploy additional military units to Romania, Poland and Germany, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden "has been clear that the United States will respond to the growing threat to Europe's security and stability," Kirby said at a news conference. "Our commitment to NATO Article 5 and collective defense remains ironclad," he said.

"As part of this commitment and to be prepared for a range of contingencies, the United States will soon move additional forces to Romania, Poland, and Germany," Kirby said.

Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which was signed in 1949 to create NATO, calls for a joint response in the event that one or several countries of the alliance come under attack.