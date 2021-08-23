Army Games to help develop international military cooperation, says Putin

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. The Army 2021 international military-technical forum and the International Army Games that Russia is hosting will help develop cooperation with other countries in the military sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of the events at the Patriot Park outside Moscow on Monday.

"I thank the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry and all those who took part in preparing the forum and the Army Games," the head of state said.

"I am confident that these events will contribute to developing international military cooperation and draw talented youth ready to devote their lives to serving Russia, our people and our Fatherland into the armed forces of our country, into defense innovative sectors of industry and into the sphere of science and technology," Putin stressed.

A substantive and intensive program will be offered to the forum’s spectators, the Russian leader said. "Visitors will get an opportunity both to immerse in military history, watch the competitions of the teams participating in the Army Games and to compete themselves in military-technical and extreme disciplines of sport," the Russian leader said.

The International Army Games are a splendid platform for demonstrating the capabilities of armaments and military hardware, Putin pointed out. "With every passing year, they attract ever new participants and the number of competitions is increasing. This time, servicemen will show their skills in 34 international competitions at the training grounds of 11 countries," the Russian leader said.

As Putin pointed out, "for more than 5,000 military professionals from 44 countries of the world, this is not just a good opportunity to check their tactical training and the skills of handling guns and equipment."

"The participation in the Games also means direct communication with counterparts, which makes a substantial contribution to developing partner relations among military professionals of our countries and helps strengthen peace and international security," the head of state stressed.

The Russian leader wished the participants and guests of the forum fruitful work, and representatives of the teams competing at the Army Games successes and all the spectators bright impressions. Following this, Putin announced the forum and the International Army Games open.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.