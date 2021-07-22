Tajikistan puts troops on high alert for first time in republic’s history

DUSHANBE, July 22. /TASS/. The armed forces of Tajikistan were put on high alert for the first time in the history of the independent republic at 04:00 a.m. local time (02:00 a.m. Moscow time) for a combat readiness check, the press office of Tajikistan’s president reported on Thursday.

"For the purpose of inspecting the combat readiness of military units, 100,000 officers and soldiers of the armed forces and 130,000 officers and soldiers of the mobilization reserve were gathered on an alarm call across the country for the first time in the history of the independent state of Tajikistan and their combat readiness was inspected," the statement says.

The inspection was held on order by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon who arrived at the National Guard’s base after the completion of the operation that lasted three hours and was dubbed Border 2021. Overall, the combat readiness check involved 1,023 pieces of the armor, 3,167 motor and special vehicles, 447 artillery guns and mortars, 234 air defense systems and 45 military and transport planes and helicopters, the press office specified.

In his speech to the troops, Rahmon stressed that the situation in Afghanistan "remains very tense and unpredictable" and in this regard "the armed forces, that is, all the military units and also the country’s law-enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure their combat readiness at the highest level to prevent and counter real and potential threats and take corresponding urgent and extra measures."

The main task is "to ensure the reliable protection of the state border and mobilize all the forces in this regard," the president of Tajikistan stressed.

The president’s speech was followed by a military parade that involved 10,000 troops, law-enforcement personnel and reservists, the press office informed.

Clashes between the Afghan government troops and the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) intensified after US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the operation in Afghanistan that had been the longest overseas military campaign in the US history.

As the Pentagon announced on July 13, the United States completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan by more than 95%. Meanwhile, the Taliban movement has claimed that it has gained control of almost 85% of the country's territory, including the border regions with five countries - Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Tajikistan has let several hundred refugees from Afghanistan into its territory lately along with hundreds of the military who had to retreat after fighting with the Taliban.