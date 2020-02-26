Over 1,000 motor rifle troops eliminate militants during tactical drills in Russia’s south

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The personnel of a motorized infantry regiment of the Western Military District’s all-arms army practiced eliminating notional militants during tactical drills that ended at the Pogonovo training range in the Voronezh Region, the District’s press office reported.

The drills involved more than 1,000 motor rifle troops and about 100 items of military and special hardware, the press office specified.

Under the drills’ scenario, militants of a large illegal armed formation made a breakthrough attempt to advance to a community, take hostages and destabilize the situation.