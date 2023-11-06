Jordan warns Israel against driving Palestinians from Gaza – PM

BEIRUT, November 6. /TASS/. Jordan views any attempts at driving Palestinians from the Gaza strip or the West Bank as a red line, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has warned.

"The Jordanian government will consider the expulsion of Palestinians from their territory as the declaration of war," the Al Mamlaka television channel quoted him as saying. "All response options in case of the escalation of Israel’s aggression are on the table."

"The continuation of criminal combat operations in the Palestinian enclave are a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian laws," he stressed. "The impunity and silence about these violations reveal the disgraceful double standards. It is necessary to put an end to Israel’s impunity and support for it, which give it a license to kill the Palestinian civilian population.".