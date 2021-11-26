Polish officers ‘brutally’ push back 400 refugees from border in past day, says Lukashenko

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Poland’s border guards attempted to push back about 400 refugees onto the border with Belarus in the past 24 hours, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"During the past 24 hours, Poland attempted to brutally oust about 400 people onto the border," Lukashenko stated, as he spoke to migrants near the Bruzgi logistics center at the Belarusian-Polish border. The Belarusian president also said that up to 200 people were penetrating into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia daily, according to the data from the Polish authorities and those of neighboring countries.

"They are catching some of them and pushing them back onto the border. And there are a lot of sick and weary individuals among them. Every day, we take about ten people to hospitals. The rest return to Polish territory, seeking to get to Germany," Lukashenko said.

As the Belarusian leader said, "about 150 people" have remained who "are wandering along the border."

As Lukashenko said earlier on Friday, about 2,000-3,000 refugees from the Middle East are stranded on the republic’s territory in addition to migrants accommodated next to the Bruzgi checkpoint in the western Grodno region, according to Belarusian official estimates.