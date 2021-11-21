One citizen killed during shooting in Jerusalem - radio

TEL AVIV, November 21. / TASS /. One person has been killed and three others have received the injuries of varying severity on Sunday as a result of a firearm attack in the Old City of Jerusalem carried out by a resident of Palestine’s Shuafat refugee camp, the national radio Kan stated.

According to the radio station, two civilians have been injured in the attack, one of them has died in hospital. Also, some two police officers have received minor injuries. Kan noted that the murdered Israeli became the first victim of shooting by Palestinian radicals in more than six months.

The police press service reported that "at 09:00 (10:00 Moscow Time), a terrorist <…> opened fire on the pedestrians on a street in the Old City of Jerusalem." "The police neutralized the attacker with the return fire," the statement reads.

As the radio station mentioned, the 40-year-old Palestinian responsible for the shooting was associated with the Hamas radical movement. He was killed at the scene of the attack by two Israeli female police officers.