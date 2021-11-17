About 1,000 migrants stay close to border on Belarusian side - Polish Border Guard

WARSAW, November 17./TASS/. Migrants have set up a new camp near the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing on the Belarusian side of the border. Overall, about 1,000 people are staying there currently, the Polish Border Guard said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"A group of foreign nationals is migrating on the Belarusian side, near the border crossing in Bruzgi. This is a new camp. There are still people in the old one, several hundred meters away," it said in a tweet. "Overall, about 1,000 foreigners are wandering in that area. The rest were taken by the Belarusian services," it added.

On Tuesday, a large group of migrants threw stones and other objects at the Polish forces guarding the border at the Kuznica-Bruzgi crossing. The Polish authorities said the migrants also used stun grenades and attempted to tear down the fence. The Polish forces responded with tear gas and water cannons. On the Polish side of the border, 12 people were injured, including nine police officers.

Over the past 24 hours, the Polish border guards reported 161 attempts to illegally cross the border, as well as two attempts to storm the border in the evening. They were all thwarted. No incidents on the border were reported during the day.