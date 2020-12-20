Serbian government limiting entry to country during New Year holidays

BELGRADE, December 20. /TASS/. The Serbian Cabinet of Ministers has restricted the entry into the country for New Year and Christmas holidays in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The measure will come into force on December 21 and will last until January 10, the government told Tanjug news agency on Saturday.

Restrictive measures will apply to Serbian nationals and foreign citizens. Entry into the country will be allowed only subject to the available negative PCR test made at least 48 hours’ prior. Individuals without tests will be subject to 10-day home isolation and can take the PCR testing in Serbia. The 10-day isolation will not be mandatory if the test is negative, the Cabinet said.

According to the latest data, 3,888 new coronavirus were registered in Serbia, with the total number of coronavirus cases reaching 296,528.