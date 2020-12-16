More than 40% of Ukrainians say Zelensky is 'greatest disappointment' of 2020, poll shows

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky was the worst disappointment of 2020 for 42% of Ukrainians, as follows from a Razumkov Center opinion poll, published on Wednesday.

The same poll showed that 20% named Zelensky the politician of the year, but the rate is well down from that of a year ago, when 46% rated him as number one political figure in the country.

According to the Razumkov center, former president Pyotr Poroshenko was described as the disappointment of the year by 10% of the respondents. Two percent were most disappointed by one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, the prime minister, Denis Shmygal, leader of the Batkivshchina party Yulia Timoshenko, leader of the Radical Party Oleg Lyashko, and former prime minister, Alexey Goncharuk. One percent expressed the worst disappointment with former parliament member, musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. Five percent were disappointed by all politicians, and 17% remained undecided.

The Razumkov poll was held on December 409, 2020. An audience of 2,018 people aged over 18 in all regions of the country controlled by Kiev was surveyed.