Armenian police begin detentions after opposition blocks Yerevan’s central avenue

YEREVAN, November 30. /TASS/. The Armenian police started detaining activists who tried to block Yerevan’s central Mashtots Avenue, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

"Nikol, a traitor, Nikol, resign!" the participants in the rally are chanting.

The situation on the Mashtots Avenue and adjacent streets remains tense and the participants in the protest rally are periodically trying to halt the road traffic.

The Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan’s resignation. The opposition politicians think that the November 9 joint statement he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is essentially a capitulation. They also hold the prime minister responsible for internal economic and social problems of the republic.

Pashinyan stated that after Shusha fell the fight became senseless for the Armenian side because from that moment Yerevan wouldn't have been able to reach a breakthrough in military action. Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan urged to conduct early parliamentary elections, transferring power to the government of national accord until then.