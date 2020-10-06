Kyrgyz government says continues fulfilling their duties

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz government has addressed the nation, saying that it continues working amid widespread unrest, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar news agency published the address Tuesday.

"We, members of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, are addressing the people of the Kyrgyz Republic with a call for stability and adherence to the laws of the country," the statement says. "Feeling the responsibility vested in us by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic, we continue to fulfil the obligations bestowed on us and work," the cabinet reassured.

The government also underlined that laws must be respected to ensure smooth operation of bodies of power, security for people, economic stability and preserving Kyrgyzstan’s international image.

On October 5, Bishkek plunged into mass unrest organized by representatives of political parties that failed to make it to the national parliament at the general elections held on October 4. Protesters seized the parliament building which also houses the presidential administration, government, mayor’s office and general prosecutor’s office. Demonstrators freed former leader Almazbek Atambayev from custody as well as former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other officials. Incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov spoke to the nation, calling on leaders of political parties to calm their supporters. The Kyrgyz central election commission declared the results of the elections null and void.