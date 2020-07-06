Turkish artillery shells four settlements near Syria’s Raqqa, reports say

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Turkish artillery shelled four settlements near Syria’s Raqqa, Kurdish Rudaw TV channel reported Monday.

According to the report, four villages near Ayn Issa, northwest of Raqqa, were shelled by the Turkish Armed Forces. There were no immediate reports on possible casualties.

The shelling reportedly obliterated the Al Saqr restaurant, located on the M-4 highway between Aleppo and Latakia.

Since mid-March, Russia and Turkey jointly patrol the M-4 highway. The sides intend to establish a safety corridor along the route.