UN explains what plans for holding GA high level week will depend on

UNITED NATIONS, April 24. /TASS/. Plans for holding the high-level general political debate at the UN General Assembly session at the end of September will depend on recommendations still to be issued by the UN Medical Director and New York’s local authorities, the spokesperson for the office of the President of the UN General Assembly, Reem Abaza, told TASS. She explained that the General Assembly’s president would coordinate step by step the decisions to postpone all forthcoming events, hold them in a virtual mode or cancel altogether.

"It is still early to conclude on this. Decisions have been made regarding meetings and events up till May 31. Decisions regarding June meetings will be taken by the end of this month," Abaza said. As far as the plans for September events are concerned, it is too early to speculate on this score, Abaza said, adding that on the other hand the high-level week was a major event and some negotiations were being held already.

"We are following guidance by the UN Medical Director and WHO. Even though it is still early to decide on the general debate, but discussions are underway with the Medical Director and the local authorities. A decision regarding the General Debate will be taken, if necessary, to change any dates, following due process in consultation with member states," Abaza said. She stressed that for an organization of 193 countries a decision in favor of working on-line was not easy to make.

"The General Assembly has a unique position in the UN system, as it includes all 193 Member States. So the logistical and technical needs for its meetings are different than what might be the case for other organs," she stated. The president of the 74th General Assembly session, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, is addressing the emerging complexities remarkably well, Abaza said.

