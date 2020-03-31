Prince of Monaco recovers from coronavirus

PARIS, March 31. /TASS/. Prince Albert II of Monaco has successfully recovered from coronavirus after testing positive a few weeks ago and is ready to reunite with his family, the Royal Palace of Monaco said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The palace underlined that doctors who have been monitoring the Prince’s health since his coronavirus test results came back positive said that he could stop self-isolating. "The Sovereign Prince is declared cured and in good health," the statement says.

The palace also clarified that Albert II will soon reunite with his family but, at the same time, will keep up the self-isolation measures in close contact with the government and his advisors.

The news that the Prince of Monaco tested positive for the virus broke out on March 19, less than two weeks ago. Official reports, however, stressed that his condition is not concerning for doctors and he would continue carrying out his duties.

As of Monday, Monaco had 49 confirmed coronavirus cases, one patient is said to have recovered. No fatalities were reported.

