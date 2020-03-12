PACE may cancel spring session due to coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) may cancel its spring session due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe may cancel its spring session scheduled to be held in Strasbourg on April 20-24. No formal decision has been made yet but a warning of a possible cancellation has been published," he pointed out.

Slutsky added that PACE had already called off a visit to Russia by rapporteurs from a monitoring commission, which was expected to take place in late March.

The senior Russian lawmaker noted that if the April session was eventually canceled, "it would be a logical step following the World Health Organization’s move to declare a global pandemic, and also given the need to take precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further."

Coronavirus outbreak