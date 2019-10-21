All global crises must be resolved in line with UNSC resolutions, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. All modern global conflicts must be resolved in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a convention of the Russian International Studies Association at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"As for the UN, I must reaffirm our position, which states that all modern conflicts must be resolved in line with the decisions taken by the UN Security Council. This concerns Syrian regulation, as well as the regulation in Kosovo and Libya. The Iranian nuclear program must be decided based on the agreements reached and approved by the UN Security Council," he said. "The same can be said about a very sensitive modern issue - the tensions in the Persian Gulf. I would also like to mention the UN Security Council resolution that unanimously approved the Minsk Agreements on regulating the situation in eastern Ukraine."

The minister added that this principle must be applied in relation to African conflicts. "Unfortunately, there are many of them, and their number does not become lower. There are regulation principles for every one of them approved by the UN Security Council. We are in favor of the Security Council moving in this direction in close partnership with the African Union, perhaps, even a closer one that now," Lavrov stressed.