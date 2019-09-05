SCO states express concern over situation in Afghanistan — secretary general

BEIJING, September 5. /TASS/. Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) do not wish to interfere in the affairs of Afghanistan, however, they are concerned over the current situation in the country, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov told reporters on Thursday.

"SCO member states do not wish to interfere in the domestic affairs of Afghanistan, however, they are very concerned over the civil war that has been raging there for many years, which is a key factor of regional instability, presenting a danger of spread of international terrorism, extremism and drugs from the territory of the country," he said.

The SCO "is united in its firm commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, along with its unwavering support of the Afghan government and people in their efforts of recovering their country and strengthening its democratic bodies."

Danger of IS influence

In recent years, militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) infiltrating the country after losing control over the majority of Syria have contributed to the general instability in Afghanistan, the secretary general noted.

"SCO member states have expressed serious concern at various levels, including the top one, over the problems facing this country," Norov recalled, adding that the Bishkek summit was no exception. The summit’s declaration reaffirmed the commitment to facilitate the political regulation of the conflict under the leadership and with the participation of the Afghan people on a bilateral basis and within the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, the secretary general said. This means that the SCO continues to flesh out its policy on Afghanistan, which was reflected in the development of a roadmap during the group’s meeting in Bishkek in April, he added.

"Constant degradation of the situation in Afghanistan has encouraged SCO members to breathe a new life into the work of the Afghanistan Contact Group two years ago. The practical significance of the decision made by the leaders of eight states on developing a roadmap is especially relevant now, when there is a possibility of launching peace negotiations and withdrawing US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. In this regard, the united efforts of SCO member states, or at least strict coordination of their practical moves related to Afghanistan in the near and distant future seem more relevant," the secretary general said.

He noted that "both India and Pakistan express their interest in the soonest regulation of the situation in Afghanistan." "Both states have supported the consolidated stance of the SCO on this issue," Norov added.

No military solution

There is no military solution that could ensure stability in Afghanistan on its own, the SCO chief stated. "Only a comprehensive approach to resolving the issues in the sphere of security and economy, state governance and development with the coordinating role of the UN in the area of facilitating peace and stability in Afghanistan can achieve long-awaited results," Norov concluded.

The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia take on the role of observer states. Six countries serve as SCO dialogue partners — Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.