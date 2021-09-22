Team of 50 to probe into Perm shooting, psychiatrists to examine perpetrator

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A team of 50 investigators from the head office of Russia's Investigative Committee will probe into the shooting incident at the Perm State University, IC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told the media on Wednesday.

The IC chief has been briefed on progress in the investigation and further investigative measures due, Petrenko said. A team of 50 has been formed. It incorporates the most experienced IC investigators and experts from the Main Forensic Examinations Directorate and the IC Forensic Examinations Center, she added.

Forensic, ballistic and other examinations will be conducted. Psychiatrists will examine the perpetrator. Also, the investigators will scrutinize security at the university.

"IC chief Alexander Bastrykin has issued a number of instructions regarding further inquiries. Among other things, the investigators will look into security measures at the university and its compliance with the applicable legislation," Petrenko said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on September 20, an 18-year-old who was in legal possession of a hunting rifle obtained in May, went on a shooting spree in one of Perm State University’s buildings. The attacker, identified as Timur Bekmansurov, turned out to be a freshman student at the university. He was injured during detention and remains in hospital in serious condition. The Investigative Committee is pursuing a multiple homicide charge against him. According to the latest official data, six people were killed and more than 40 others injured.