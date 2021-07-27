Tokyo sets new, all-time daily high for coronavirus cases

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Authorities in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, where the 2020 Summer Olympics are taking place, confirmed 2,848 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is a new daily high, according to statistics published on Tuesday.

The previous record was set in the Japanese capital on January 7, when 2,520 new patients were identified. Meanwhile, only 1,387 new cases were reported in the region a week ago. There are currently 82 severe coronavirus cases in Tokyo. Eighty severe COVID-19 patients were last hospitalized in the city on May 18.

A state of emergency over the deteriorating coronavirus situation was declared in Tokyo on July 12, which particularly includes a ban on alcohol at eating facilities and limits the number of spectators at mass events. This is why the Olympic Games are being held without fans.