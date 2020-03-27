Russia to impose fine of up to $3,832 for breaching quarantine

The press service of the Duma’s legislation committee said on Friday the committee had supported amendment to the Russian Code of Administrative Offence to this effect. Under the bill, a person violating the quarantine regime amid a disease spread risks is facing a fine of from 15,000 to 40,000 rubles ($191 to $510), an official will be punishable by a fine of from 50,000 to 150,000 rubles ($638 to $1,914), a legal entity will face a fine from 200,000 to 500,000 rubles ($2,552 to $6,375) or an administrative suspension of activities for a term of up to 30 days.

In case these violations entail harm to human health or death, the fines will be up to from 150,000 to 300,000 rubles ($1,914 to $3,832) for individuals, from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles ($3,832 to $6,375) for officials, and from 500,000 to one million rubles ($6,375 to $12,760) or an administrative suspension of activities for a term of up to 90 days.

The amendment is to be made to article 6.3 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offence (violation of sanitary rules and hygienic norms, non-obedience by sanitary anti-epidemic measures in conditions of an emergency situation or amid risks of the spread of a dangerous disease, and in the period of a corresponding quarantine).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 160 countries, including Russia, which by now has 1,036, with three deaths and 45 recoveries. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have neared 522,000, with more than 23,500 fatalities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.