Bavaria is hosting the 186th Oktoberfest, which has gotten underway in the southern German city of Munich. This event is the world's largest beer festival running from mid or late September to the first Sunday in October, with more than six million people from around the world attending the festivities every year.
Oktoberfest 2019 turns on the beer taps to celebrate
A Bavarian elder in traditional clothing and wearing a hat decorated with a huge tuft of chamois hair, called 'Gamsbart', is seen at the Theresienwiese subway station during the opening weekend of the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
The Munich Beer Festival is the world's largest beer festival© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
A woman walking in front of a band marching during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
This event runs from September 21 to October 6© AP Photo/Matthias Schrad
A little girl adjusts her hat during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
More than six million people from around the world attend the event every year© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
A child holds a teddybear while being pulled in a cart during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Children scream during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
People in traditional Bavarian attire celebrating at the 'Tradition' tent during the opening weekend of the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
People in traditional Bavarian attire celebrate the opening weekend of the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival on the Theresienwiese in Munich© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
Folk dancers in traditional clothing perform on the dance floor of the 'Tradition' tent in Munich© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
People celebrate at the 'Tradition' tent during the opening weekend of the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
Visitors are reflected in a puddle on the fairgrounds during the opening weekend of the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich© EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
