Experts propose introducing World of Tanks, FIFA, Dota 2 lessons into school curriculum

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Internet Development Institute (IRI) sent a letter addressed to the Russian Minister of Education Olga Vasilyeva with a proposal to introduce e-sports lessons as school electives. In particular, the experts attached a list of games that, in their opinion, are optimally suitable for these purposes, TASS has the corresponding letter.

Among the games proposed by the letter, the list includes football simulations (FIFA 19) and online multiplayer games (Dota 2, Starcraft II, World of Tanks, Minecraft and others). According to experts, introducing such electives is necessary for the development of certain skills in children: strategic and logical thinking, the ability to make quick decisions, teamwork.

In addition, the Institute is confident that this practice will help create a healthy consumption culture of video game content among children, and support their interest in the educational process. For example, experts suggested, during electives, children would learn not only how to benefit from games, but how to do eye exercises, dynamic rest, learn how to discuss team strategy, and engage in effective time management.

"Games and e-sports are one of the most popular hobbies of teenagers right now. Often children play hiding from their parents, which creates a risk of a destructive influence. The IRI initiative will help to avoid trauma to the child’s psyche and health by creating a space of trust, where ere teenagers will play and develop their eSports talents. Meanwhile, teachers and parents will know that this happens in a safe environment, according to recommendations approved by psychologists and experts," Head of the Internet Development Institute Sergey Petrov told TASS.

According to him, it is also important to support Russian players, as although the IRI list consists of foreign games, "now there are interesting games from Russian companies and startups, which in the future can be on a par with global brands and gain popularity with a young audience".