Cruise ship cancels visit to Arkhangelsk amid storm in Barents Sea

ARKHANGELSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Seven Seas Navigator cruise ship cancelled a visit to Arkhangelsk, due on August 5, the Arkhangelsk Region’s tourism official Svetlana Zenovskaya told TASS on Saturday.

"The cruise ship is not coming to Arkhangelsk - it is stormy in the Barents Sea, the ship has turned away."

After tourists stopped in Murmansk, they were to have a shore excursion to the Solovki Islands and Arkhangelsk. The ship carries 485 passengers from the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands and other countries.

Earlier, a stormy wind in Murmansk would not allow the Sedov sailing ship to port.