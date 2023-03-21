No comments from Kremlin on Russia’s response to shipment of uranium shells to Kiev

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Moscow will have to react to potential shipments of depleted uranium shells to Kiev require no additional comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"The President has just commented on that. […] The President said it all. This requires no additional comments, this does not require anything," Peskov said.

Earlier on Monday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said in her written response to an inquiry by Member of the House of Lords Raymond Jolliffe that British authorities will send shells to Ukraine that contain depleted uranium and that feature improved efficiency against armored vehicles.