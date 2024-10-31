Lavrov, Chinese envoy on Eurasian Affairs discuss Ukraine, security in Eurasia — statement

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui discussed the perspectives of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and matters of a new security architecture in Eurasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after their meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Minsk International conference on Eurasian security.

"The sides had an exchange of opinions on matters of a new security architecture in Eurasia and on perspectives of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "The conversation went on in a traditionally trusting and constructive key, which is characteristic for the Sino-Russian strategic cooperation."

The sides "praised the development of the political dialogue and practical cooperation between Russia and China amid the increased turbulence of the global system."

In addition, they underscored the importance for a "prompt and comprehensive implementation of the outcome of the two national leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan for further improvement of the comprehensive partnership.".