Lavrov says he hopes to visit Donbass ‘in very near future’

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he hopes to visit Donbass "in the very near future."

"I hope to travel there in the very near future, and to talk with the guys who work in the Foreign Ministry’s offices, and of course, to talk with people from the frontline," the top Russian diplomat said at a meeting with the children from Mariupol whose parents were killed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.

The children gave Lavrov a handmade model of the word of Russia as a present during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry’s Reception House.

"We rely on heroic deeds. Likewise, our foreign policy has always relied on what we have been able to do inside the country to consolidate it and to make it stronger. No foreign policy will solve anything without a strong Russia, without proud people, without heroes, and without such boys," he said.