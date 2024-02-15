Ukrainian army resumes river crossing exercises near ZNPP — politician

MELITOPOL, February 15. /TASS/. Since early February the Ukrainian army has been holding training sessions in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye to practice river crossing and seizure of industrial facilities, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia has told TASS. He did not rule out that preparations were being made for seizing the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"In February, the Ukrainian army resumed training upstream from the Dnieper hydroelectric power plant in the city of Zaporozhye, in its industrial zone. They cross from the right bank to the left bank, land, storm and capture industrial shops," Rogov said.

He noted that last time the Ukrainian army held similar exercises in early 2023. This time the Ukrainian army’s commando units have been practicing such operations.

Rogov believes that in the wake of the appointment in February of Anatoly Bargilevich as chief of the Ukrainian army’s General Staff and Igor Skibyuk as commander of the paratroopers and assault troops, the issue on the agenda may be an attempt to seize and hold the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"It looks like they will focus on storming the Zaporozhye NPP again. In all likelihood we may see a rerun. They are being defeated everywhere and retreating everywhere. These adventurists can go for such an option," Rogov explained.

The Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian forces took control of the facility in late February 2022. Since then the Ukrainian military has been systematically shelling residential areas of Energodar and the premises of the NPP, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.