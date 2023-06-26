Moscow lifts all restrictions stemming from weekend’s counter-terrorism operation — mayor

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. All restrictions imposed on Moscow residents due to the counter-terrorism operation are being lifted, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday.

"We are lifting all restrictions linked to the introduction of the counter-terrorism operation regime," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regime was introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Voronezh Region on June 24. In some places, traffic was blocked. Moscow residents and visitors were asked to avoid traveling within the city as far as possible. All previously announced mass events in the capital were canceled.

Sobyanin then urged Muscovites to remain calm and trust official sources of information. According to him, anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the city and additional controls were introduced on the roads. Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev informed the region’s residents of similar measures.

According to the Moscow transport department, long-distance bus trips from Moscow to destinations in southern Russia may have been delayed or cancelled. In addition, boat traffic on the Moscow River was suspended, and operations on river docks were restricted.