Putin appoints his aide to run preparations for Russia-Africa summit set for 2023

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed his aide Yury Ushakov as chairman of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the Russia-Africa summit in Russia that’s scheduled for 2023, according to a presidential decree published on a government website on Thursday.

"In order to ensure the holding of the second Russia-Africa summit and other events of the Russia-Africa format in Russia in 2023 I order forming an organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the second Russia-Africa summit and other events of the Russia-Africa format in the Russian Federation in 2023," the document said.

Also, the decree appointed Ushakov as chairman of this organizing committee. Putin instructed Ushakov to approve the composition of the organizing committee within a month, and the Russian government to provide funding for expenses related to the preparation and holding of the summit and other events of the Russia-Africa format.

The first Russia-Africa summit and economic forum was held in Sochi in October 2019.