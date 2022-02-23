No one will "be liberal" with ceasefire violators in Donbass, Russia’s UN envoy warns

UNITED NATIONS, February 23. /TASS/. Russia warns that violators of the ceasefire in Donbass will not be given the liberal treatment, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday.

"This conflict is far from over. The shelling of peaceful neighborhoods in both republics has not stopped. The West keeps instigating, prodding and arming Kiev. We warn that with Russia’s Armed Forces keeping a close watch on the ceasefire at the request of Donetsk and Lugansk, no one will be liberal with violators," he said.

"Therefore, I urge you today to focus your efforts on pacifying Kiev and discouraging it from any new military recklessness that might be costly for the current Ukrainian authorities," Nebenzya added.