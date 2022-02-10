Russia supports Kazakhstan in all areas of development — Putin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia will support Kazakhstan in all areas of development, defined by the Kazakh authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Thursday.

"Today, the President of Kazakhstan informed me about his big plans on changing the economic life in the country, on changing the regulation of relations in the society in general. It is a difficult, big task, huge even. I would like to underscore once again that the president is entitled to expect Russia’s support in all areas that he defined for the development of the country. And this is how it will be," Putin said during the joint press conference.

"I would like to underscore that our positions and approaches remain generally unchanged," Tokayev said at the press conference. "The Russian Federation is playing an exceptionally important role in ensuring stability and security in our region."

He noted that Kazakhstan supports Russia’s position regarding the indivisibility of security in Eurasia.

According to Tokayev, the negotiations in Moscow were very important.

"Maybe the most important ones that happened between Kazakhstan and Russia in the past years. I am quite satisfied by the outcome of these negotiations. Once again, I express my gratitude for your hospitality and the business-like approach to our meeting," Tokayev told Putin.