Kremlin: Putin, Biden express wish to continue mechanism of consultations on cybersecurity

MOSCOW, July 12./TASS/. During their most recent telephone conversation, the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, confirmed that they wanted to continue the mechanism of consultations on cybersecurity, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The two presidents expressed their wish to act together and continue the mechanism of consultations on cybersecurity, which has actually begun to function," Peskov noted.

"The issue of cybercrimes, hacker attacks, which, as our American interlocutors maintain, come from the territory of the Russian Federation, was indeed discussed during the telephone conversation," he said.

Meanwhile, Washington has not referred to Moscow any detailed information on hacker attacks, he added.

According to Peskov, Russia-US cooperation, in particular on the track of cybersecurity, must proceed within the framework of the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. "In the furtherance of the discussion between the two presidents in Geneva, the Russian side noted the need to provide clear information, to take clear actions, which, among other things are specified in the 1999 agreement - the agreement between our countries on mutual assistance in criminal cases," he went on to say.

"The contact agencies from our country are the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the General Prosecutor’s Office," he said. "The data that must be provided is clearly stated there. And President Putin said actually that we must engage the provision of this treaty, the existing legal framework in place between our two countries," Peskov concluded.