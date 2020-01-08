Erdogan, Putin call for ceasefire in Libya at midnight on January 12

ISTANBUL, January 8. /TASS/. Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin have urged to establish a ceasefire in Libya starting from midnight on January 12, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following an expanded meeting of the two leaders in Istanbul.

"The talks between Erdogan and Putin focused on bilateral issues and regional problems. Opinions were exchanged on a ceasefire in Idlib, tensions between Iran and the US and developments in Libya and Iraq," he stressed. "Presidents Erdogan and Putin have called for a ceasefire in Libya which should enter into force on January 12 at midnight."

According to the minister, the leaders also talked about "measures to ease tensions in the Middle East following the deterioration of relations between the US and Iran."