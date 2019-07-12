Russian, Georgian lawmakers to discuss ways out of current crisis in relations on July 15

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The head of the international affairs committee of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said he would meet with Georgian opposition lawmakers in Moscow to discuss the current situation in bilateral relations and ways of overcoming the crisis.

"We are meeting Georgians next Monday. The discussion will concern the current state of relations and perspectives of overcoming the crisis, including through building inter-parliamentary dialogue," Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Friday.

He said the meeting will be hosted by the Federation Council. The Russian delegation will also include Kosachev’s first deputy chairman, Vladimir Dzhabarov.

On July 10 it was reported that Georgian lawmakers representing the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia opposition party - Ada Marshania, Giorgi Lomia and Gocha Tevdoradze - will travel to Moscow for talks with Russian parliamentarians. A number of senior Russian lawmakers and senators have already signaled their readiness to meet with the Georgian delegation, including Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov and Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Civil Society Development and the Affairs of Public and Religious Associations Sergei Gavrilov.

Anti-Russian protests in Georgia

The Russian president’s decree banning flights to and from Georgia entered force on Monday. President Vladimir Putin signed the document following the unrest that erupted in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on June 20. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the flight ban was aimed at ensuring the safety of Russians who might run into danger in Georgia.