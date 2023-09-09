G20 to facilitate participation of developing countries in its agendas

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Leaders of G20 nations intend to involve developing countries in the integration’s agendas, according to the final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.

"We will continue to integrate the perspectives of the developing countries into the G20 agendas and appreciate the G20 members’ initiatives in this regard," the documents reads.

The African Union became a full-fledged member of G20 at the summit in New Delhi.

The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10. Invitations were sent to all G20 leaders, as well as heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore. Russia is represented at the summit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.